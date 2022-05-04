Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,619,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

NSC traded up $8.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.67. 1,779,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

