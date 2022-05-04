CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Plans $0.11 Dividend

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

CURO Group stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 303,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CURO Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

