CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

CURO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

