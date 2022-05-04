Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. 17,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,137. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.