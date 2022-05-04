Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.59. 2,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 897.41 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $15,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $19,253,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $499,000.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cutera (CUTR)
