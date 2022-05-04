Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,500 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMRE remained flat at $$14.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,835. The firm has a market cap of $956.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

