Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust makes up about 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

