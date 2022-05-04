Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISI. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

