Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 294,959 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 294,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 451,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,963,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

