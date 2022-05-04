Cutler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,057 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.4% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 470,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 64,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,389. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.