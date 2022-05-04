CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share.
Shares of CVI stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.
CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Energy (CVI)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.