CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

