CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,220 shares of company stock worth $13,649,212. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

