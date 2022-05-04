CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,482,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,039,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,136.7 days.

CyberAgent stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.