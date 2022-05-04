Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 597,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,613. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.49. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

