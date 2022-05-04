Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 597,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,613. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.49. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
