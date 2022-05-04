D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $16.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

DHI stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

