Danaher Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

DHR stock opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.