Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.63. 2,869,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,787. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

