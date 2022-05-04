Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,915,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $959,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.29. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

