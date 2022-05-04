Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €58.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.27 ($61.34).

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($61.58) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €57.40 ($60.42). 2,134,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($75.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.64.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

