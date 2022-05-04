Danone S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3279 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($56.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

