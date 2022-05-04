Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE:DQ traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 12,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,232. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

