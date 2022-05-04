Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 25,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,482,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

