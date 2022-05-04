DAV Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,979.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,979.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000236 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

