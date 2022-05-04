DB Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.98. 832,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

