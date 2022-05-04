DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

