DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

