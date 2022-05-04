De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

