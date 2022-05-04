Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,341. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $604.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

