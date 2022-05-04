DeFine (DFA) 1-Day Volume Hits $20.54 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, DeFine has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00219956 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00444066 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,250.86 or 1.83834325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

