Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,830. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

