Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 108,759 shares of company stock worth $4,582,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 66,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $7,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

