Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €110.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.31 ($109.80).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €2.05 ($2.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €35.89 ($37.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

