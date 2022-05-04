Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

