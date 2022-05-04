Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to report $109.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the highest is $113.04 million. Denny’s reported sales of $106.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $433.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $448.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.89 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

NASDAQ DENN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,916. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $702.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

