Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 11628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after buying an additional 233,884 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

