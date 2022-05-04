Desjardins Lowers Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Price Target to C$1.30

Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGLQF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.39. 152,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.56. Magna Gold has a 1-year low of 0.37 and a 1-year high of 1.12.

About Magna Gold (Get Rating)

Magna Gold Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is its 100% owned San Francisco Gold Project, which covers an area of 47,395 hectors with 21 contiguous concessions located in Sonora, Mexico.

