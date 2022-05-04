Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of DVN opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 91,651 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,453,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,043,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

