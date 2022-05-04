Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

