Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,908,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

