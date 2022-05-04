DigitalBits Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $249.03 million and $2.41 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00230369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.41 or 0.00516688 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.