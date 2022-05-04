Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $274,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

