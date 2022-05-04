Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $286.50 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of HSBC worth $286,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HSBC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HSBC by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

