Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $316.46 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of CBRE Group worth $316,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,094. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

