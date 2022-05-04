Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $756.79 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $756,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.71. 225,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,848. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

