Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 259,816 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of General Mills worth $332,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. 81,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

