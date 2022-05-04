Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 38,403 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $301,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

