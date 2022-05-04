Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 49,810 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.43% of Mohawk Industries worth $300,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

