Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 78,565 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Medtronic worth $591,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.68. 130,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,862. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

