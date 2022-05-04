Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,276,209 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Marathon Petroleum worth $341,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after buying an additional 457,797 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after buying an additional 172,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

