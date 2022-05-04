Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 147,315 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,539,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,315 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,774,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 160,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,313. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

